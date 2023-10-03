Cornelius Police release surveillance footage of suspects stealing cars at dealership

This is the third dealership in the Charlotte area that has been hit within the last two months.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Police are looking for the people behind another car dealership break-in. This time, the break-in happened in Cornelius.

Surveillance video shared by Cornelius Police shows people breaking into the dealership around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Modern Nissan lot on Statesville Road.

Police said the people took two vehicles: a 2015 dark gray Audi RS5 and a 2018 black Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Cornelius Police.

This is the third dealership in the Charlotte area that has been hit within the last two months. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department recently shared surveillance video showing suspects making off with luxury cars off a dealership lot in east Charlotte.

CMPD said that the incident happened early on Feb. 27 at Adams Auto Group on Independence Boulevard. Surveillance cameras caught the suspects smashing through the front door and stealing cars. A police report for the incident shows three stolen vehicles were worth $200,000.

