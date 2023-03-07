Charlotte named one of the worst cities to live without a car

The list, published by Money Inc, names Charlotte as the twentieth worst city on the list.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new list names Charlotte as one of the worst cities to live in if you depend on mass transit and don't have your own car.

The list, published by Money Inc, names Charlotte as the twentieth worst city on the list.

"This city also has a decent commute for many to get to work, but it’s worth it. It has a booming job market and a more scattered population," Money Inc contributor Dana Hanson wrote. "A car is the only way to enjoy this family-friendly, NASCAR-loving city."

Raleigh, North Carolina also made the list as the tenth worst.

"The gas and insurance rates are lower than most of the rest of the region," Hanson wrote. "If you buy your car in Raleigh, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to see that the taxes on that sale are much more reasonable than most other cities."

In March 2022, a new apartment building opened in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood that did not provide parking for its residents. This abnormality in Charlotte made the opening of The Joinery unusual for the Queen City.

The complex is located at 1824 N. Brevard Street, at the corner of 22nd Street. The Joinery is a six-story apartment building offering 83 units and about 2,000 square feet of retail. SpaceCraft is touting the apartment building as "Charlotte's first trail and transit-focused building."

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS), which already operates buses, light rail, and a street car in Charlotte, is testing a new travel alternative for those without cars: microtransit.

The concept, which is already being used in Durham, Wilson and other cities across North Carolina, allows a passenger to request a pickup and dropoff that can connect to them to existing transit lines or their destintation. The concept is similiar to ridesharing apps like Uber or Lyft but operated by the public transit authority.

The cost for a microtransit ride is the same as a bus fare: $2.20. The distance would also be restricted within certain zones.

CATS is hosting multiple meetings in March to hear from the public on its microtransit initiative. CATS received $750,000 through federal funding last June to help implement the program.

CATS is also exploring new transit projects, includng a new Silver Line light rail linking Matthews and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. A redesigned bus terminal in Uptown Charlotte is also being explored.

Construction is already underway on Gateway Station, which in the years ahead will link existing bus and Gold Line street car service to a new Amtrak passenger station located within Uptown Charlotte.