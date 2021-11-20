Teen dead in Hickory shooting overnight, police say

Officers said a 19-year-old was found in the driver's seat of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HICKORY, N.C. — A 19-year-old is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning in Hickory, police said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call along 17th Avenue NE near Good Shepard Church in Hickory just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Omari Drovon Alexander, 19, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro with the engine running, police said.

Paramedics pronounced Alexander dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.