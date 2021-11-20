Teen dead in Hickory shooting overnight, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A 19-year-old is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning in Hickory, police said.
Officers responded to a shots fired call along 17th Avenue NE near Good Shepard Church in Hickory just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Omari Drovon Alexander, 19, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro with the engine running, police said.
Paramedics pronounced Alexander dead at the scene.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator David Moore directly at 828-261-2686 or dfmoore@hickorync.gov.