CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were shot early Saturday morning in west Charlotte, police say.

CMPD is investigating a shooting that happened around 4:23 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Boulevard near Remount Road.

When police arrived to the scene they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both were transported to the hospital by Medic.

According to police, a short time later another woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers reported all injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police blocked off West Boulevard as they were investigating the shooting.

This is an active investigation and so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM:

Man wanted on armed robbery charges, police ask for help tracking him down

Trump faces limits of go-it-alone stance at G-7 summit in France

Weather washes out several high school football games