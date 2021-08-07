Travis Price and attorney react to release of Rock Hill Police Department bodycam footage, officer's firing

"The whole situation is kind of a big issue with me because everybody is looking at me a different way now," Travis Price said.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — An hour after officials announced a charge against him for interfering with Rock Hill police would be dropped - and the officer who originally arrested him had been fired and charged criminally - Travis Price spoke to reporters with his attorney.

"The whole situation is kind of a big issue with me because everybody is looking at me a different way now," said Travis. "My kids is what hurts me the most because now they are scared of the police; after they have seen what they did to me. But I accept the apology as a man because everybody makes mistakes, but I will never be the same again."

Price was reacting to the decision by the Rock Hill Police Department to fire and charged police officer Jonathan Moreno for his wrongful arrest on June 23.

During a lengthy news conference earlier Thursday afternoon, officials with York County and the City of Rock Hill released body camera footage.

"Why did no one step in? Why did no one say anything", said Justin Bamberg, an attorney representing Travis and his brother Ricky.

While standing outside of the York County Moss Justice Center, Travis Price and his attorney reacted to the release of the footage that led the York County Solicitor's Office to drop the charge against Travis.

Travis Price and his attorneys claimed he approached officers to try and retrieve jewelry belonging to Ricky, but was wrongly forced against a tank and charged for attempting to interfere with Ricky's arrest.

"His dignity, his character, his integrity was destroyed and it was destroyed publicly and you can't get that back," Justin Bamberg said. "His character was defamed."

Attorney calls the arrest of Travis Price and subsequent statements claiming Price was hindering arrest, combative and shouting at officers “the definition of defamation.” pic.twitter.com/JO4UPhsL00 — Tanya Mendis (@tanyamendis) July 8, 2021

The officer involved in the incident with Travis, Officer Johnathan Moreno has been charged with third-degree assault and battery stemming from his arrest of Travis Price.

In the released video, Travis can be seen standing where police officers asked him to stand as they prepared to hand him jewelry from Ricky. However, Ofc. Moreno confronted Travis and placed him under arrest.

Rock Hill police Chief Chris Watts said Thursday Moreno was wrong and had escalated the situation. Chiesa Putnam, senior solicitor for the city of Rock Hill, apologized to Travis and announced his charge of hindering police was dropped and his record expunged.

