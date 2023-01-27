Madalina Cojocari still missing from Cornelius: What some online true-crime groups are looking into

The case has gotten a lot of attention in online true crime forums, many of whom are trying to find out what happened to 11-year-old Madalina.

It took her parents more than three weeks to report her missing, which caused the police to be delayed in beginning their investigation. It did, however, lead to police arresting both and charging them with felony failure to report a missing child.

Both her mother, Diana Cojocari, and Madalina's stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, are still in custody.

Updates from the Cornelius Police Department have been few and far between since then, even since the FBI got involved. Most of the facts in the case have come through the court system and released documents.

The Cornelius Police Department, the SBI and the FBI continue to search for beautiful Madalina. As it has been since we learned she was missing, our focus is to bring Madalina home.

Please continue to share her pictures on social media to help us #FindMadalina. pic.twitter.com/lQE12mNHQm — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) January 27, 2023

Ever since Madalina's case went public, so-called web sleuths have gotten to work trying to find some of those answers to the seemingly never-ending list of questions surrounding her disappearance.

Michelle Sutton said she’s always had a passion for true crime. She researches missing child cases and shares the facts on her YouTube channel.

“We want to be a voice for them," Sutton said. "They don’t have a voice. They can’t speak out. So, we have to have people that are willing to take that stand."

She’s also part of a Facebook page dedicated to finding Madalina.

“If we can find that one tip that may say 'You need to question him about this,' and that’s the one that breaks them, then I don’t see the problem,” she explained.

Officials with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said most of the attention brought to the case can help. They warned online forums can cause rumors and theories to spread, but the fliers, billboards and online posts sharing Madalina’s picture and her story could also lead to tips.

“Don’t let that information slip by," John Bischoff with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told WCNC Charlotte. "If the community feels it’s important, then report it because it just may help save a child. You never know."

Sutton said their group’s main goal is to help find and bring justice for Madalina.

“We still need to keep their faces and their story out if they’ve not been found,” Sutton said. “And right now, Madalina still has not been found. She’s still out there somewhere, and we’re still hoping that we find her and bring her home.”

Madalina’s mother and stepfather are due back in court on March 2.

Cornelius is located in northern Mecklenburg County, North Carolina less than 20 miles from Charlotte.

