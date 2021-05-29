CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte after female found dead in home

Once officers arrived to the home, they found one female dead.

On May 29 around 4 p.m. CMPD officials were called to the 3300 block of Biscayne Dr. to perform a welfare check.

Once officers arrived at the home, they found one female dead. Ashly Marquez, 29-years-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the early stages of the investigation, CMPD identified two suspects in the case, 30-year-old June Brantley and 30-year-old Ricardo Privette Jr. were charged in connection to the incident.

Brantley was charged with 1st-degree murder and concealing a death. Privette Jr. was charged with accessory after the fact (murder) and concealing a death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Jones is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. For additional information about this case, please refer to the report: 20210529-1614-00.

