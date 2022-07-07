Charlotte police chase suspect facing felony charges in Texas, could face extradition

Tyler Christopher Harding could be extradited to Texas for felony charges, officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man charged with leading police on a high-speed pursuit all over Charlotte and into South Carolina last week could face extradition to Texas, WCNC Charlotte learned Monday.

Tyler Christopher Harding, who is originally from Elgin, Texas, is facing a slew of charges in connection with last week's chase that ended with a violent crash in Charlotte's South End neighborhood. WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne reported that Harding has not accepted extradition to Texas, where he's facing felony charges. Harding will have a probable cause hearing next month for extradition.

Harding is facing the following charges in Mecklenburg County related to the pursuit:

Four counts of vehicle theft

Three felony counts of larceny of a motor vehicle

One misdemeanor count of vehicle larceny

Second-degree burglary

Two counts of felony hit-and-run

Breaking and entering

Possession of a stolen vehicle

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Harding was having another court appearance Monday. It would be his second first appearance in Mecklenburg County since his arrest. A sheriff's office spokesperson said they were unaware of why Harding was having another court appearance.

Richard DeVayne will have an update on Harding's extradition hearing and the investigation on WCNC Charlotte news at Midday.