Charlotte police chase suspect facing felony charges in Texas, could face extradition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man charged with leading police on a high-speed pursuit all over Charlotte and into South Carolina last week could face extradition to Texas, WCNC Charlotte learned Monday.
Tyler Christopher Harding, who is originally from Elgin, Texas, is facing a slew of charges in connection with last week's chase that ended with a violent crash in Charlotte's South End neighborhood. WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne reported that Harding has not accepted extradition to Texas, where he's facing felony charges. Harding will have a probable cause hearing next month for extradition.
Harding is facing the following charges in Mecklenburg County related to the pursuit:
- Four counts of vehicle theft
- Three felony counts of larceny of a motor vehicle
- One misdemeanor count of vehicle larceny
- Second-degree burglary
- Two counts of felony hit-and-run
- Breaking and entering
- Possession of a stolen vehicle
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Harding was having another court appearance Monday. It would be his second first appearance in Mecklenburg County since his arrest. A sheriff's office spokesperson said they were unaware of why Harding was having another court appearance.
