Another crime related incident | Tyler Terry and Adriene Simpson charged with arson and attempted murder in York County

York County deputies said in the crime from May 17 Terry and Simpson are accused of setting a home on fire then shooting at witnesses

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — There are more charges for Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson-- the duo accused in a growing list of deadly criminal charges that span across multiple states.

This latest crime connects the pair to allegedly setting a trailer home on fire along the 3400 block of Mt. Holly Road in Edgemoor, S.C. Arrest warrants state the events unfolded on May 17.

A pair of people who knew the victim whose home was on fire pulled up and noticed the flames that’s when Terry and Simpson are accused of firing multiple shots at them, according to official documents. The shooting victims said they drove their van into the car shooting at them to attempt to stop the vehicle, but the suspects got away.

Monday evening Simpson stood before a York County judge facing charges of arson and attempted murder. Terry is charged with two counts of attempted murder. The judge denied bond for them both. Following Monday’s hearing the pair returned back to Chester County.

This latest crime is just one of many Terry and Simpson are accused in over the course of several weeks and in several states.

Tyler Terry’s next court date in York County is set for August 6.

