Gastonia Police: Utility trailer stolen from business

It happened on North Modena Street.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are investigating after a utility trailer was stolen from a Gaston County business. It happened on North Modena Street.

Police shared a video of the theft on Twitter on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the theft may be eligible for a cash reward, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Those with tips can call the Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

Further information about the incident has not been released at this time. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

If you have any info about this theft, please📞Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. You may be eligible for💲reward. Callers may remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/plIWWYVoH1 — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) December 13, 2022

