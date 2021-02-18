Wanted suspect found dead after leading deputies on a chase in Salisbury

Officials said the suspect eventually hopped out of the vehicle and ran into the woods. The sheriff's office said he was found dead from a gunshot wound soon after.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A high-speed chase Wednesday evening involving a wanted man turns into a shootout with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they got word Wednesday that the wanted man was at a home on Jacob Bost Road in Salisbury.

Police said when the man got into the passenger side of a truck with another person, deputies followed and tried to pull them over.

That's when officials said the chase started.

The truck crashed along the way and led deputies all the way to Interstate-85.

Deputies said at one point, the suspect shot at their deputies hitting a cruiser several times. The deputies then returned fire.

Officials said the suspect eventually hopped out of the vehicle and ran into the woods. The sheriff's office said he was found dead from a gunshot wound soon after.

The state bureau of investigation is investigating this incident.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.