3 people shot, including two 19-year-olds at Waverly Shopping Center on Oct. 16, CMPD said

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were injured after a shooting in the Waverly Shopping Center on Oct. 16., according to a police report.

Around 10:50 p.m. CMPD responded to the 11100 block of Waverly Center Drive. after reports of a possible shooting.

Once on the scene, they located a witness who stated three victims, two 19-year-olds and one 20-year-old were shot with a firearm.

The victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMPD in an attempt to learn more about this incident, but no further details were provided.

