CMPD investigating west Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was found dead in west Charlotte early Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced.

According to CMPD, the victim was found in the 2600 block of Clydesdale Terrace, which is about two blocks off Tuckaseegee Road near Martin Luther King Park. CMPD has not released any information about what happened but said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

This incident would be Charlotte's 94th homicide of 2020, according to CMPD data.