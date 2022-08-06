CMPD investigating deadly shooting in west Charlotte

Police said they were called to the scene at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and that's when they found a man in his 30s dead.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in west Charlotte.

Details are limited, but CMPD said the shooting happened in the 6400 block of Tuckaseegee Road just north of the airport.

Police said they were called to the scene at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and that's when they found a man in his 30s dead. Police said neighbors were the ones to call the police.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives from CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, and the Charlotte Fire Department also assisted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Det. Overman is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

