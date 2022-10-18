1 hurt in west Charlotte shooting: Medic

One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Seymour Drive in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, Medic said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, Medic said.

Medic was called to a reported shooting on Seymour Drive, between Old Steel Creek Road and Morris Field Drive around 9:30 a.m. The victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Medic said.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about the incident. CMPD hasn't released any details about the shooting at this time.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts