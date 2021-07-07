Woman shot and killed in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was shot and killed in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Elmin Street at around 3:30 a.m.
Police said their officers were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service and upon arrival, the officers located a woman who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.
Crime Scene Search responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Lyon is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.