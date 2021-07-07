Woman shot and killed in west Charlotte

CMPD said a woman was shot in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning. She was pronounced dead by Medic at the scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was shot and killed in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Elmin Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Police said their officers were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service and upon arrival, the officers located a woman who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Crime Scene Search responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence.