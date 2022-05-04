'Successful first day': Ardrey Kell HS gets body scanners

Former Superintendent Earnest Winston championed body scanners as a way to reduce the number of guns making their way onto Charlotte school grounds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ardrey Kell High School has new body scanners as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools increases security at campuses across the district.

The south Charlotte high school posted several pictures of the new scanners in use Friday calling it a "successful first day."

The body scanners were announced by former Superintendent Earnest Winston, who pledged to put them in 14 more high schools to try and curb weapons getting on campus.

CMS first put scanners in seven high schools before announcing they would be added to more schools. Hopewell High School in Huntersville was among the first schools to have them installed.

According to a CMS purchase order, $1.6 million was spent on equipment needed for the body scanners in the first seven schools. Students at Hopewell said the scanners caused a significant slowdown on the first day but no other issues have been reported.

"Our goal is for them to have the best academic experience and to soar academically and to have great outcomes, but be safe," CMS Board Member Rhonda Cheek said. "We've had situations this year where kids were not safe. When there's guns falling down somebody's pants, that is not a safe experience."

Other schools in phase three with Ardrey Kell include Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology, Olympic, Providence, Independence, Hawthorne and Hough.

