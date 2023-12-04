Audit finds state reporting errors for NC schools' pandemic funds

The auditor's office found issues with the state's monitoring of the funds last year, as well.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction did not properly document millions of dollars in federal pandemic stimulus dollars or conduct enough site visits to monitor how the money was being used, state auditors found.

The audit is focused on federal funds. It examined the amount of money distributed to schools or for certain projects, called "subawards," and the reporting and monitoring of it.

North Carolina Audit Beth Wood released a report Wednesday for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The department blamed staffing shortages at the department and at local schools for the miscues.

