Parents upset with proposed student realignment plan in Cabarrus County

Parents opposed to the realignment argue they've purchased homes near specific schools and longer commutes for families.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Schools Board of Education will meet Monday evening to discuss a plan that would change where more than 1,400 students attend school.

The district is redrawing attendance boundaries for the opening of a new middle school along Roberta Road that's set to open in August of 2022. A vote is expected during Monday's meeting.

At a meeting last week, a number of parents spoke out against the proposed realignment that would force some families to commute across Interstate 85 to the new school.

Some parents said that change could double or even triple their commute time. Other parents against the realignment argued the change would have a negative impact on students by separating them from friends they've had since kindergarten.