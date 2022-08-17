Concord Police ramp up safety measures for upcoming school year

As the first bell gets ready to ring, the topic of school safety is at the forefront of many minds.

CONCORD, N.C. — It's been just under three months since the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas rocked the nation. As families get ready to send students back to the classroom, on-campus safety is at the forefront of their concerns.

With that in mind, the Concord Police Department is gearing up for the school year ahead with Cabarrus County Schools.

“When they arrive on the scene of a crisis, they know what they have to do,” Maj. Todd McGhee said.

The unimaginable is a new reality in small towns and big cities alike. The possibility of a tragedy unfolding at schools is now feasible nationwide. Police departments continue to grapple with the difficult questions of keeping students safe. One thing officers can do, McGhee said, is make sure they're not relying on old strategies for school safety.

“The tactics from maybe 20 years ago have changed from what they were then, to what they are now," he said.

McGhee said Concord Police have 22 officers assigned to 22 schools in the city. The training never stops, and he said the first step is to immediately confront a threat.

“I feel very prepared," said Andrew Kelemecz, a resource officer with the department. Kelemecz said Concord Police and the school district have beefed up security.

“Locked facility at all times, visitors must check in at the office, I do daily walkthroughs as a school officer, making sure those outer parameters of the school are safe," he said. "We have camera systems that we can monitor."

But safety measures go beyond police and perimeter security. Kelemecz notes teachers underwent training called Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, also known as CRASE Training. He said this provides strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event.

“How do we get through it with the best results?" Kelemecz said. “For the most part, if you’re in the classrooms behind locked doors, the odds of something bad happening are pretty rare."

Safety is an evolving discussion; Concord Police said the department is constantly thinking of ways to enhance safety so shootings don't happen.

“You are at a very safe place," Kelemecz said, "we have taken a lot of time to make sure when you come here, the last thing you need to worry about is something bad happening."

McGhee also shared some advice for parents.

“They need to have conversations with their children, they need to make sure that their children understand if they see something, say something, and to the right people," he said.

Cabarrus County Schools are back in class on Aug. 29, 2022.