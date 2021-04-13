CMS board to reveal new name for Barringer Academic Center

The CMS Board of Education will choose from 3 options to rename Barringer Elementary as the district moves to erase connections to white supremacy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is working to erase connections to white supremacy in the district and on Tuesday, the board will vote to rename Barringer Academic Center.

According to the district, the elementary school has a magnet program named after Osmond Barringer, who developed the area near West Boulevard, where the school was built. In October 2020, it was revealed the Barringer namesake is connected to supporters of white supremacy. Shortly after, CMS launched the renaming process.

The CMS board will choose between three options: Charles Parker, Samuel Banks Bride and Charles Sifford, all Black men who have made significant impacts on Charlotte and surrounding communities.

Parker was a former slave who led the charge of developing a thriving Black community on West Boulevard.

Pride was also a former slave who became a professor at Johnson C. Smith University. Pride helped open a high school for Black students dodging backlash from the Ku Klux Klan.

Sifford was the first African American to win an event on the PGA Tour and is a Charlotte native.

Former students, parents and members of the community voted on the name choices last month. The deadline for public voting was March 18. At Tuesday night's meeting, members of the board will reveal the outcome of the vote and will decide whether to approve the name voted on by the community.