CMS board holds emergency meeting Monday afternoon

According to a release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Monday's meeting will focus on matters related to former Superintendent Earnest Winston.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting Monday afternoon about "matters related to former Superintendent Earnest Winston's personnel file," the district announced.

Winston was fired last month. The board voted 7-2 in favor of Winston's dismissal. He will be paid a severance of about $24,000 per month for the next two years, as required by his contract.

"Ernest Winston cares deeply for CMS for our students, our employees, and our community, and he has given his all in his 18 years in this district, especially these last three years," CMS Board of Education Chairperson Elyse Dashew said during the emergency meeting announcing Winston's firing. "However, we believe that a different leader is needed to shore up this district and place our students on track to achieve high goals in literacy, math, and career and college readiness. Student outcomes are what matter most.

After his termination was finalized, the district publically released documentation from Winston's personnel file.

His evaluation showed board members gave the former superintendent around 2 out of 4, considered "developing," when it comes to communication and community relations.

"We are struggling in (communicating) even the simplest things to the public, to our teachers/staff and to our families," an unidentified board member wrote on Winston's evaluation.

"Our entire communication platform is failing," an unidentified board member wrote.

"Superintendent must improve communication with all stakeholders," an unidentified board member wrote.

"Communication with the public seems to continue to be a work in progress," an unidentified board member wrote.

The district's assistant superintendent for communication recently left CMS for a job elsewhere.

Winston served as superintendent just shy of three years after taking the job in August of 2019. He signed a contract extension last February, which ran through June 2025.

Hugh Hattabaugh was named interim superintendent. According to CMS, he will be in place no later than June 30, 2023.

