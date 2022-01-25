CMS leaders discuss teacher shortage, school safety at board meeting

On Monday the district had 542 absences, 352 of which were covered by substitutes.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education met Tuesday, discussing several key issues impacting students from staffing to safety.

Teacher shortage

Since the start of January, CMS has averaged 1,000 teacher absences a day, according to the superintendent report. Of these absences, the district has been able to fill less than half.

Since late last week, Superintendent Earnest Winston said the district has averaged 400 absences. In particular, on Monday the district had 542 absences, 352 of which were covered by substitutes.

Progress monitoring reports

At Tuesday's meeting, district leaders also heard a progress monitoring report regarding college-level advanced courses. The goal for the district is to increase the percentage of students that complete at least one advanced course by graduation from 47% in October 2017 to 75% by October 2024.

So far, the district is off track for that goal.

Currently, 56% of students in grade 12 have passed or are on track to pass a college-level advanced course. In order to get closer to the district's goal, schools will follow a three-pronged plan consisting of a 30-day strategy, a 30-90-day strategy, and a 120-day strategy.

CMS Board of Education Student Advisor Juan Torres Muñoz asked how the school district is encouraging students to take the advanced courses which are, by design, more challenging.

Winston said the district has room to grow.

Board members also called for insight on disparities in enrollment. Board Chair Elyse Dashew pointed out that despite qualifying for AP and IB courses, Black and Latino students have not enrolled in the courses at the same rates.

For 2021:



White students who took and passed/ taking or passing an AP/IB courses were 75% they had 77.4% actually enrolled.



Asian students: Goal was 70%, actual 80.8%



Black students: Goal was 50%, actual 43.3%



Winston said awareness is a huge issue, and staffing issues have prevented students from receiving adequate support.

In response, multiple board members called on principals, counselors or other school staff to get directly involved in encouraging students to enroll in these courses.

School safety

Clear backpacks are also finally going to be issued for CMS high schools. The move, which district leaders have discussed at previous meetings, is in response to a sharp rise in guns at schools in the district.

Winston did not provide an exact date for when to expect the clear backpacks to become standard but said it would be within the next few weeks.

The announcement comes the same day that students started getting trained on the Say Something anonymous reporting app.

District leaders are also considering body scanners similar to those in use at the Bank of America Stadium.

New principal announced

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education also approved the appointment of a new principal for Harding University High.

Glenn Starnes II has a history in education spanning since 2009 over several districts and multiple positions. He most recently served as an administrator at KIPP North Carolina Public Schools, where he worked since 2001.

Eric T. Ward, Sr., Harding University High School's previous principal, died on Sept. 22, 2021. Ward had worked at CMS for more than 20 years.