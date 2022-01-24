CMS launching violence prevention program

The program was first rolled out in the state in 2019. The neighboring school district, Union County School District, is already using the program.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district is rolling out a new program aimed at keeping kids safe in the classroom.

The district is launching the Say Something anonymous reporting system at its middle and high schools. Student training on the program begins on Jan. 25.

Say Something is a violence prevention program from the nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise. The program allows both students and adults to submit anonymous safety concerns through an app, website, or hotline.

CMS district leaders said it can help identify at-risk individuals before they hurt themselves or others. It's being employed in an effort to prevent violence, suicide, bullying, and other forms of threatening behavior.

“Our safety workgroup is developing school-based strategies for equipment such as body scanners that can detect firearms and other deadly weapons while enabling students and staff arrival to continue with minimal interruption,” CMS Superintendent Ernest Winston previously said.

The district says it’s also finalizing plans to distribute clear backpacks to high school students.

