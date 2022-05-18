CMS finds 1 gun around the 2-month mark of body scanners, but still no word on clear backpacks

The body scanners were put into some high schools as a pilot program before being rolled out to all district high schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been almost two months since the first body scanners went into some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to detect weapons.

CMS experienced a record number of weapons found on campus this school year.

The body scanners were put into some high schools as a pilot program before being rolled out to all district high schools.

CMS has reported the district has found one gun at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology.

The body scanners were placed in schools as a deterrent as well as a way to find guns before they get on campus.

CMS spent just under $5 million for 21 body scanners in the high schools.

Some students, including the CMS school board’s student advisor, say they’re dealing with long lines they’re not used to.

"I get checked up like every other day, just because I have four 3-ring binders," Juan Torres Muñoz, CMS School Board Student Advisor, said. "It's funny because I already know that it's just them."

Torres Muñoz said the pilot program has evolved his thinking.

"At the beginning, I didn't support them fully," Torres Muñoz said. "But I think that the body scanners are mature solutions."

The founder of Team TruBlue, an anti-violence youth advocacy program, said he’s not convinced the scanners are enough.

“The body scanners are there for one purpose and one purpose only and that's to prevent weapons from getting into the school, Will Adams, Team TruBlue founder, said. "It still doesn't stop the violence in the school.”

Adams is talking about measures to prevent fights and bullying.

CMS responded to questions about long lines in a statement.

“The report of long lines are just growing pains, and all of our schools are reporting that the new system is going well and not interfering with daily instruction," a CMS spokesperson said.

"As long as students know that they're not carrying anything, they're not going to feel like something bad is happening," Torres Muñoz said.

There’s been no announcement on when the other body scanners will be installed.

Body scanners aren’t the only safety measures that were planned to go into CMS Schools. CMS has not answered questions regarding when and if clear backpacks are going out. The district spent close to half a million dollars on clear backpacks before halting distribution.

Prior to the firing of Earnest Winston, the former CMS superintendent who introduced the clear backpacks, he said the district still planned to distribute the bags.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMS superintendent confirms clear backpacks are still moving forward

At a press conference in late April CMS's Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh said the backpacks were still on hold.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMS on Thursday, May 12, asking for an update on the distribution of clear backpacks. A district spokesperson told WCNC late Wednesday they had no update to share on clear backpacks at the moment.