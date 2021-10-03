CMS cancels 2021 prom, citing limits on social gatherings

An email sent out to CMS staff on Wednesday said the decision was made due to continued limitations on social gatherings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district will be going without an in-person prom this year. It's the second time the district has canceled prom due to COVID-19 concerns.

Specifically, an email sent out to staff on Wednesday cited "continued limitations to social gatherings" for the decision.

CMS said in the note to staff that the district is working on providing opportunities for students to safely engage in social events in the absence of the occasion.

"Based on continued limitations to social gatherings, CMS has reached a decision that there will be no in-person prom this school year. We recognize that this is a momentous occasion for students and we are working on providing additional opportunities for students to engage in social events safely," the email to staff reads.

#BREAKING CMS is canceling prom this year. This email was sent out to staff earlier today. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/4lLlmi6VN1 — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) March 10, 2021

CMS joins other area schools and districts opting out of the in-person event this year: Mooresville High School announced on March 5 that prom was canceled. Likewise, Cabarrus County Schools, announced on March 1 that proms and spring dances district-wide would be canceled.

CMS also canceled prom due to COVID-19 in 2020, but that didn't stop then-seniors from making the most of it. Last year, WCNC Charlotte spoke to Olivia Oosterhouse, who held a Zoom video conference on prom night for her friends to dress up and celebrate.

CMS has not yet announced if any alternate celebrations will take place.

The event cancelation comes just one day after the CMS Board of Education voted to send students into classrooms for more in-person learning.