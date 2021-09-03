CMS board voting on proposal to increase in-person learning for all students

If approved, all Charlotte-Mecklenburg students from K-12 would attend school more often for in-person learning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is expected to vote on a proposal that would send students into classrooms for more in-person learning.

The proposed changes would impact students at every grade level from K-12, with the goal being more in-person instruction. Last week, the North Carolina State Board of Education voted to have all districts reopen for in-person learning by the end of March. The state also issued new COVID-19 safety measures, recommending masks in all schools and social distancing for middle and high school students.

CMS leaders will consider a plan that would have elementary students in school four days per week as soon as next Monday, March 15. Currently, most elementary students are on an A/B schedule with in-person classes twice per week and remote learning the other three days. Those students have been going to school for in-person learning since Feb. 15.

Middle and high school students would be split into two groups with in-person classes twice per week. Currently, they're divided into three groups with one week of in-person learning followed by two weeks of remote instruction. That schedule began on Feb. 22.

While the move is supported by Gov. Roy Cooper and other state leaders, some parents and teachers aren't on board just yet.

“It’s moving really quickly, maybe too quickly,” Steve Oreskovic, an eighth grade teacher for CMS, said. “Teachers just started getting vaccinated."

Health Director Gibbie Harris said Tuesday she's been frustrated by an apparent prioritization of sports over resuming in-person school. Last week, CMS lifted its cap on spectators at outdoor sporting events to 500. Harris has been vocal about her support for finding a way to get students back into the classroom for several months.

"Nothing frustrates me, and this is all just my opinion, nothing frustrates me more than it has felt we are prioritizing sports over schools," Harris said. "When we look at the stats, sports has more outbreaks."

An increase in in-person learning may be connected to data that shows the pandemic is causing more students to fail than before.

According to CMS data, Black, Latinx and Native American students saw their course failures triple in the first semester of this school year. In English, failure rates for Black students went from 8% to 22%. For Hispanic students, the rate was 25%, up from 8% the year prior. White and Asian students saw 6 and 7% failure rates, respectively, an increase of just one or two percentage points.