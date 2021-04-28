CMS increases graduation tickets and provides details end-of-year celebration

The school district said graduating seniors will now receive four tickets instead of two.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has increased the number of graduation ceremony tickets each graduating student will be allotted for the 2021 graduation.

For those who are still unable to attend, CMS said all ceremonies will be livestreamed for remote viewing.

In addition to graduation, individual schools are also planning end-of-year celebrations that are set to include art performances, club events, class events, grade-level events and senior events. Due to safety protocols, only students and staff members will be allowed to attend.

“As a parent, I would love to see my children perform and be recognized at their school. As a district, we are committed to us all being able to do this as soon as possible. We can’t risk moving backward at a time when our schools are developing a rhythm of in-person teaching and learning,” said CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston. “This course of action prioritizes the well-being of our students, enables them to experience celebrations and activities, while allowing our school personnel to responsibly manage operations at the school level.”