CMS planning to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for class of 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The class of 2021 at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be celebrating graduation in person, according to the school district.

The district will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies with safety protocols and social distancing requirements in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Each graduate will be limited to two guests, according to the district, but all the ceremonies will be available to view remotely through live streams.

In addition to the limitations on guests, attendance by school staff will be limited based on the venue.

CMS is planning to use three different Charlotte venues for the ceremonies: Bojangles Coliseum, Ovens Auditorium and the Charlotte Convention Center.

Students who choose to not attend in-person will still have their names recognized during the graduation ceremonies.