CMS looking to hire more summer camp teachers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools kicked off their summer learning program last week.

But new numbers show over 8,000 at risk students have not shown up for Camp CMS.

That's nearly 40% of all the at-risk students enrolled.

That's according to a new report released at last night's school board meeting. Now district leaders are scrambling to try and reach out to those families.

"Schools are employing a variety of methods to reach out. personal phone calls, teachers reaching out, our student services teams and making some home visits to try to find the students that are not yet showing up," someone said during Real CMS BOE Meeting.

Attendance is not mandatory for Camp CMS, however, the district identified those at-risk students as kids who need extra help reaching requirements for their grade level.

It comes as the district is also still trying to hire more teachers for Camp CMS.

