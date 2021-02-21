CMS middle and high school students return to in-person learning on Monday

Students will be on a hybrid learning model. Students still have the option for full-online learning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools are preparing for more students and teachers to return to the classroom on Monday.

Tomorrow morning middle and high school students will go back. They'll be joining elementary students who went back to in-person learning last Monday.

They will be on a hybrid learning model. Students still have the option for full-online learning.

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston says the district is ready for middle and high school student's return.

"This is a big moment for many CMS families as these students anticipate entering our buildings for the first time this school year. We know from the feedback that we received, we know that it will be a big day. And I want to ensure you we have taken great care to make sure everything is ready for this day."

Winston added, "the safety practices and protocol that we have implemented for transportation, from arrival and departure times, in our classroom, at mealtimes and extracurricular activities will be followed without expectations."

Students returning will have to fill out a symptom screener form every day before class starts. Families are encouraged to fill it out online, but school staff will have forms available.

As for bus riders, there is a special bus form that needs to be filled out weekly.