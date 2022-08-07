Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools searching for superintendent candidate

The national search for a new CMS superintendent will launch soon, according to board chair Elyse Dashew.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has just over nine months to fill its superintendent vacancy.

Earlier this year the school board fired Earnest Winston from the position, citing an inability to do his job to its standards.

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is currently filing the role, but district leaders say it will only be for a year.

The national search for a new CMS superintendent will launch soon, according to board chair Elyse Dashew. The search will no doubt be scrutinized because of the circumstances that led to it.

"I anticipate that it will be when it comes down to like interviewing candidates and making that final decision, that will be after the election," Dashew said.

There could be six new faces on the CMS Board after the November elections this year.

"They'll be making that call, they'll be making that pick," Dashew said. "But you can expect -- I think that we need to do some deep community engagement."

The community is expecting a long-term candidate. In the past 10 years, CMS has had five different superintendents. The most recent, Earnest Winston, was fired by the board for failing to reach its goals.

Dashew said this must change with the new hire.

"Having really clear expectations on here's what we're tackling, here's how we're tackling it," Dashew said. "Here's how we're progressing and clear communication about that."

Experts say the district is wading into a diminished pool of candidates.

“There are fewer superintendent responses for superintendencies because of the pandemic," superintendent search consultant Norm Ridder said. "But also, there's some political issues out there as well that are not very comfortable for superintendents to work, we're kind of finding that our numbers are down.”

Dashew said they’ve already had unofficial interest in the job.

"CMS for years has been seen as sort of a beacon of innovation, kind of a plum, a plum assignment," Dashew said. "And that's still the case."

WCNC Charlotte has talked with education stakeholders in the community, who believe the job is coveted but anticipate the district may have trouble securing a top candidate because of all the recent turmoil.