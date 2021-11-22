Weapon found at East Mecklenburg High School after fight on campus, CMPD said

After the fight, CMPD said a knife was located in a book bag but no one has been charged at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A weapon was located at East Mecklenburg High School after a school resource officer responded to a fight around 9:39 a.m. on Monday, CMPD said.

This incident comes after a string of violence, fights, and weapons being located at other schools in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

With the incident still being under investigation, CMPD was only able to release limited information but confirmed that one student was injured but MEDIC was not needed.

"We must have safe schools. Our students, staff, and families must be confident that we can carry out that expectation," superintendent Dr. Ernest Winston said last week when asked about the recent increase in violence throughout CMS schools.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMS schools about this incident and has not received a response.

