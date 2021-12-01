Fort Mill School District will now re-evaluate in-person learning plans every two weeks

District leaders said this is so that families and school staff will have a "minimum of two weeks notice" before a return to full face-to-face instruction.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill School District has announced it will evaluate the return to in-person learning for middle and high school students in two-week increments, effective Tuesday.

District leaders said this is so that families and school staff will have a "minimum of two weeks notice" before a return to face-to-face instruction.

Currently, middle and high school students in the school district will continue with the A/B model for in-person instruction at the start of the second semester, which begins on Jan. 26.

Elementary students who have been learning in-person five days a week under the family model will continue to do so.

When considering moving back to in-person learning, district leaders look at total positive COVID-19 case counts in the area and schools, the presence of possible community spread, proper staffing needs, vaccine distribution progress, and the guidance from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Further information about the upcoming schedule for students can be found in the document below. If you have trouble viewing the document, click here.

"While it is the district’s goal to return to full face-to-face learning once it is safe to do so, we will continue to monitor the situation daily and could announce a change to a fully virtual model if the situation in our area deteriorates or if conditions in school become unsafe for face-to-face learning," district leaders said in a release.