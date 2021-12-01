CMS school leaders to discuss plans on whether or not to return to in-person learning

The district is set to bring elementary students back to classrooms Jan. 19, but with rising COVID-19 cases in the county, some are questioning whether that's safe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Tuesday night’s CMS board meeting, members will discuss if the district is prepared to bring students back to the classroom January 19th.

There’s a big line drawn in the sand when it comes to CMS’s decision to bring students back to school versus remaining virtual.

Some believe it’s time to get back in the classroom but others including teachers say it’s just not safe.

Last month, due to the soaring number of COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg county, the board voted to move students and teachers with the exception of Pre-K students and teachers, to virtual classes starting Dec. 14 with a return to in-person learning date of Jan. 19.

Before the vote was final, a group of 50 parents and students gathered outside the government center and rallied against online learning.

Now, with the district on standby to discuss bringing students back to class next week, the objection continues.

One CMS teacher who wishes to stay anonymous told WCNC Charlotte the schools are just “not safe.”

The most recent data from the district COVID metrics tell a different story. While out of school, 46 students and 98 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 between Jan. 4 - 8.

Overall, the data shows the district is in the green in every school readiness category.