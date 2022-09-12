'If you're not looking, you're not finding' | Safety leaders address security after gun discoveries in Rock Hill Schools

The district assembled a panel of law enforcement and other community leaders, to take questions and input on security from parents.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — With the discovery of guns on three different Rock Hill Schools campuses last month, the district sought to get to the bottom of why this happened, share what it is doing to keep students and teachers safe, and take input from parents on what other steps it could take.

One of the top questions the panel fielded from parents was, "Why is this happening?"

Collective answers from Mark Keel, Chief of SLED, Sheriff Kevin Tolson, and Police Chief Chris Watts pointed to a complex answer, with factors including more guns on the street than ever before.

"I can tell you when I started in 1976, we didn't see near the guns on the street," Keel said. "On top of that, we're seeing younger and younger people with guns, and it's statewide. It's a nationwide problem. We have to be accountable for our guns."

Keel noted that a "majority" of guns making it to the streets are stolen from cars, some of which are unlocked, making for easier targeting.

Some of the problems are gang-related. Officials also pointed to lacking guidance at home.

"The number one reason to join a gang is to fill a void in your life, to have a sense of belonging, and to have--albeit a bad mentor--to have mentors," Tolson said.

Despite the unsettling impact the firearms discoveries had on the community, Tolson said he would look at the positives.

"Three guns were found in a week in Rock Hill Schools," Tolson said. "That sounds bad, right? As sheriff, I'm glad we found three guns. Because if parents think that not finding guns means they're not there, you're mistaken. They're there. That means Rock Hill Schools are looking. If you're not looking, you're not finding."

Rock Hill Schools attributes the gun findings to random security searches and safety training of staff, including school resource officers. The district noted Monday it has an armed officer in every school, with 15 school resource officers, 19 school security officers, and three campus security associates district-wide.

Monday, the district said it would continue those random searches and it is exploring other safety options.

The district also hired a new safety and security director last year who will re-evaluate current procedures, as WCNC Charlotte's Indira Eskieva previously reported.

