Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools says masks optional in letter

WCNC Charlotte obtained a letter sent to parents saying MACS does not need to comply with an upcoming county-wide mask mandate.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners recently voted in favor of enacting a county-wide mask mandate that will be effective on Aug. 28, 2021. Notably, Health Director Gibbie Harris said private schools will also need to follow the mandate.

However, the superintendent of at least one private school system in the county says they're exempt, despite what Harris said verbally.

In a letter sent to parents obtained by WCNC Charlotte, Gregory Monroe of Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools (MACS) said the new mandate itself does not reference schools and that MACS campuses would stay mask-optional for students, families, and staff. However, Monroe said MACS was still keeping an eye on health data and safety guidance, promising the schools had "multi-layered health protocols" in place.

"We believe parents and guardians know their children best, so we respect their ability to choose when it is appropriate for their student to wear a face covering," part of Monroe's letter reads. "The Delta variant, while more contagious, has not been shown to put children at higher risk of severe complications."

Monroe's letter says last year, MACS provided in-person learning with different masking options at schools and says current data with their own experience showed their schools are not places of high-risk virus spread. He again reiterated protection measures like deep sanitization, contact tracing, and more.

WCNC Charlotte did check the text of the mandate and can confirm the mandate itself did not reference schools. We have reached out to Mecklenburg County Public Health for comment. When asked about Monroe's letter, the Diocese of Charlotte backed him and noted the mandate's actual text.