'You're just fueling the fire' | Mecklenburg County sheriff talks consequences of recording fights at school

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Videos of fights at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have become all too common this school year. Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said it’s a shame.

"When you see these fights now, the person is getting beaten up and everybody is jockeying for a position to film them," McFadden said. "Then after they film it, they want to post about it so everybody knows about it.”

McFadden said that can turn a small incident into something potentially fatal.

"When the person gets shot, they want to know why," McFadden said. "When [you] look at all the comments, and look at all the stuff that they're doing. Guess what, you're just fueling the fire."

McFadden said he continuously sees the consequences firsthand.

“We get the results of them inside my detention center," McFadden said.

Butler High School is now cracking down on those who record fights.

Starting Monday, any student identified filming a fight will have their phone confiscated and face up to five days of suspension. Students who witness a fight and refuse to leave when told by staff could face up to two days of suspension. All students will be made to participate in conflict resolution training.

CMS Board of Education member Sean Strain supported the move, saying in a statement: "I am tremendously supportive of tighter enforcement of the Student Code of Conduct as we reinforce accountability for one’s actions. The learning environment must be preserved and while restorative practices are certainly encouraged, accountability for one’s decisions and actions must also be enforced. I fully support Principal Golden’s initiative to improve the learning environment at David W. Butler High School."

McFadden said he’d like to see more parents involved in teaching their kids how grave the consequences of social media can be.

"Intervening in these beefs, or disruptions, or social media posts," McFadden said. "Getting involved now before it gets to the height of a gun violence or a shooting.”

CMS has said they are committed to making sure their schools are safe and are also working on district-wide safety precautions. They have also started pilot programs aimed at preventing violence that could expand into all schools depending on their success.