LIVE CHAT: Mental health help important amid COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Robert Matlack will answer your mental health questions online.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone mentally. Whether it's depression or feelings of isolation, you are not alone.

WCNC Charlotte wants to make a difference, so on Friday, Oct. 29, Ben Thompson will talk to Dr. Robert Matlack at 12:30 p.m. about the importance of mental health and some resources that can help.

Robert Matlack, MD grew up in Fayetteville, NC and completed his medical degree, residency and fellowship at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. He is board-certified in Child and Adolescent, and General Psychiatry. Dr. Matlack started Best Day Psychiatry and Counseling, formerly known as Fayetteville Psychiatric Associates, in 2004 with the mission of treating children and adults with psychiatric needs. Since then the practice has grown, adding new physicians, as well as therapists, to increase access to care for the people of Fayetteville and surrounding areas.

As the practice grew beyond Fayetteville to include office locations in other parts of the state, in 2018 the name was changed to Best Day to reflect the goal of helping each patient have their "best day" by providing exceptional medication management and therapy services.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.

Contact Ben Thompson at bthompson@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts