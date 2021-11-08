Mooresville teachers to get $3,000 holiday bonus as a thank you for their hard work

Mooresville Graded School District said the bonuses will serve as a recruiting pitch for new employees and are a thank you for existing teachers for their hard work.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Teachers in Mooresville will see a bigger check ahead of the holidays after district leaders approved a $3,000 bonus payment for employees.

The Mooresville Graded School District said it appreciates all its teachers and their hard work during the pandemic amid the struggles of remote learning and COVID-19 protocols.

All permanent Mooresville school employees will receive the full $3,000. Part-time employees will receive a prorated bonus based on the number of hours worked. New employees who are hired by Dec. 17, 2021, will qualify for the bonus.

"The purpose of the bonus is twofold: Let our employees know they are appreciated for their hard work and perseverance, as well as use it as a recruitment bonus for new employees," Tanaie Sump-McLean, chief communication officer for Mooresville Graded School District said in a statement.

Staff members who receive the bonus will be required to remain with the district through June 1, 2022.

The bonus is the latest attempt by a Charlotte-area school district to recruit new employees and retain current workers. Several other districts, in the area, including Iredell-Statesville Schools, have offered pay raises for substitute teachers and bus drivers to combat the ongoing labor shortage.

