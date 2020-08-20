NC State moves classes online-only after COVID-19 clusters reported on campus

NCSU chancellor Randy Woodson said on-campus housing will not be closed. Students who want to stay on campus will be allowed to.

RALEIGH, N.C. — All undergraduate classes at North Carolina State University will be taught online starting Monday.

Graduate courses and clinical education will be allowed to meet in person or in a hybrid format.

The university's research laboratories will remain open and fully operational.

NCSU chancellor Randy Woodson said on-campus housing will not be closed. Students who want to stay on campus will be allowed to.

Students who choose to move home will be allowed to cancel their university housing contract without penalty. Students will also be reimbursed a prorated amount for housing and dining based on the number of days they lived on campus.

Coronavirus on campus will be monitored with "the hopes of keeping on-campus housing open throughout the semester." Woodson said the university could change direction if needed in order to protect students and staff.