x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Regional

UNC-Chapel Hill reports fourth cluster of COVID-19 in student housing

To date, more than 140 students have tested positive for the virus, according to a live UNC coronavirus dashboard.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Just days into the beginning of the semester, the University of North Carolina is reporting a third and fourth cluster of COVID-19 cases in student housing.

The newest cluster was reported in the Hinton James residence hall on Sunday.

On Saturday, another cluster was reported at the Sigma Nu fraternity house.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases reported at UNC-Chapel Hill fraternity house

These two new clusters come on the heels of two other outbreaks reported in UNC dorms on Friday: Ehringhaus and Granville Towers.

RELATED: UNC-Chapel Hill reports COVID-19 clusters in student housing

To date, more than 140 students have tested positive for the virus, according to a live UNC coronavirus dashboard.

More than 8% of student tests have come back positive, the dashboard shows. 

Click here to continue reading on WRAL.com.

Related Articles