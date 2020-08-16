UNC-Chapel Hill reports fourth cluster of COVID-19 in student housing

To date, more than 140 students have tested positive for the virus, according to a live UNC coronavirus dashboard.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Just days into the beginning of the semester, the University of North Carolina is reporting a third and fourth cluster of COVID-19 cases in student housing.

The newest cluster was reported in the Hinton James residence hall on Sunday.

On Saturday, another cluster was reported at the Sigma Nu fraternity house.

These two new clusters come on the heels of two other outbreaks reported in UNC dorms on Friday: Ehringhaus and Granville Towers.

To date, more than 140 students have tested positive for the virus, according to a live UNC coronavirus dashboard.

COVID reminders:

🤧If you have symptoms, quarantine and contact Campus Health.

🌬️If you know you've been exposed to COVID, quarantine (even if you don't have symptoms), contact Campus Health for instructions and wait at least a week after exposure to get tested. — UNC Healthy Heels (@UNCHealthyHeels) August 14, 2020