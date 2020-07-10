North Stanly High School going virtual for two weeks after multiple positive COVID cases confirmed among staff

The remote learning will start Wednesday, October 7, and will continue until Friday, October 16.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Students at North Stanly High School will be learning remotely for two weeks after multiple positive COVID-19 cases among school staff in a "short period of time."

In a message to North Stanly High School families, principal Julienne Fallen said school leaders were not aware of any students being considered a close contact to any staff member who tested positive.

The remote learning will start Wednesday, October 7, and will continue until Friday, October 16. During that time, students will work on class assignments through the online platform Canvas.

Students will return back on Monday, October 19.

"We ask parents to closely monitor your child's health during remote learning," Fallen said in the message to families. "IF you notice your child developing any [symptoms] of illness, please notify your child's health care provider and school nurse."