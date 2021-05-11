Parents push to end mask mandate for students at Iredell-Statesville Schools

The district says it must stick to the mask policy based on statewide mandates.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — It was a packed house with plenty of passion at Monday night’s Iredell-Statesville School board meeting as the heated debated unfolded about whether students should be required to wear masks at all times in school.

A group of parents gathered with signs outside of the school board meeting to make their message clear. One sign read “unmask our kids!” another, "my child my choice"

Carrie Prejean-Boller is a concerned mom who says as a parent, it should be her choice to decide if her children should or should not wear a mask in school.

“We were all nervous about the pandemic early on, but we are not scared of it anymore,” Prejean-Boller said. “It’s time for the end of it.”

Many other parents came to address the school board about their mask concerns too, but Gracie Caminiti, a 7th grader at Woodland Heights Middle School, was the only student to speak to the board about her personal masking wearing experience in school.

“Every day I come home from school I have something wrong -- my throat hurts, my head aches -- because you have to wear the masks the whole day," Caminiti said.

Caminiti explained sometimes two to three-minute mask breaks are given throughout the school day, but oftentimes that’s not enough.

“It’s hard because you can’t breathe then if you pull it down the teachers like can you please pull that back up,” Caminiti said.

During the school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Jeffery James read a statement explaining that the district must follow the statewide mask mandate set by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper that requires masks be worn in all public schools. The district is offering mask waivers for those who need them.

“If we remove masks we fear having to quarantine hundreds of students having them miss important things like year-end testing, graduation and prom,” James said.

Some argue studies from the CDC show children are less likely to spread the virus and get critically ill if they contract COVID-19. Board Member Bill Howell admits some of the state mandates may be overstepping boundaries, but the district is still forced to follow them.

“I will not put this board in jeopardy by saying we’re going to do away with masks,” Howell said.

No vote was made on the district’s mask policy. Once Governor Cooper’s current executive order ends on June 1, school board members hope to return to school in the fall mask-free.