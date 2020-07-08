SC back to school sales tax holiday drawing North Carolinian shoppers

August 7th- 9th is the sales tax holiday for certain back to school items in the Palmetto State.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you have some back to school shopping to do, you may want to head to South Carolina. August 7th- 9th is the sales tax holiday for certain back to school items in the Palmetto State.

The tax-free weekend brought Delaine Dalton from across the border.

“I live in North Carolina, and we don’t have it in North Carolina,” Dalton said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, students may need more than back to school clothes this year, but a back to school laptop.

“He has an older laptop,” Dalton said of her son, who’s going into 9th grade. “With the online school learning, who knows what we might come up against.”

Looking in stores on Friday, you can see signs of picked over laptops and limited stocks. The Best Buy in Rock Hill even created a laptop line outside the building to prevent crowding inside.

“My daughters going to be doing A/B and on the days that she’s home, she’s going to need her laptop so we bought her a Chromebook,” said Katherine Katz.

Katz says her family decided to stay out of the back to school crowds, though.

“We actually did our laptop shopping two weeks ago because we figured there was going to be a huge rush, especially with the virtual schooling and homeschooling and people building classrooms,” Katz said.