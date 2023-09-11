As check-outs open in CMS libraries, there are 5 books under question

CMS media centers begin to allow book check-outs on Monday and, to date, there have been five book objections filed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools began allowing check-outs in all their school libraries and media centers on Monday.

As previously reported, once SB 49, the controversial Parents' Bill of Rights Law, passed in the General Assembly when the Republican-controlled majority voted to override a veto by Gov. Cooper, CMS fast-tracked policy changes in order to comply with state law.

The new law codifies most rights parents already currently have in schools, but now gives them legal avenues to report if this isn't happening.

For example, it requires districts to inform parents about how to object to materials or curriculum topics, how to file a formal complaint, and how to opt their students out of surveys on topics the parents might find inappropriate.

The new law also led CMS to delay opening their media center for check-outs until Monday, Sept. 11, while they worked to comply with new policies surrounding materials that parents might find inappropriate.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMS about which books have been removed from shelves, if any, and which books were now under scrutiny due to parental objections. CMS confirmed that five book objections have been filed to date, all stemming from one school.

The books in question are:

Nineteen Minutes by Jodi Picoult

Sold by Patricia McCormick

Tricks by Ellen Hopkins

Jack of Hearts by L.C. Rosen

A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J Maas

CMS also stated that books are not removed from shelves if an objection has been filed. However, a parent or guardian may restrict access to any book for their child by contacting their school's media coordinator.

