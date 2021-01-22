Some Union County Public School employees skipping ahead and getting the COVID-19 vaccine

The health department received approval to continue vaccination for about 1,000 employees who signed up.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A controversy surrounding a local school district, whose teachers are the first in the Charlotte-area to get vaccinated.

As WCNC Charlotte has been reporting, state and CDC guidelines put health care workers first in line, followed by people 65 years or older. But some Union County employees who don't fall into those two categories are getting vaccinated anyway.

"I'm glad that I'm working for Union County Public Schools, to have this opportunity I think I'll be feeling a lot safer when I get out now," said 51-year-old UCPS tutor, Revina Kashyap.

Union County Public Schools say they worked with the Union County Public Health Department to develop a plan to vaccinate school employees who are 50 years and older on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23.

According to the school, it's a deal they made before the state's new distribution plan was put in place on Jan. 14.

Union County Spokesperson, Kathryn Brown, says the health department received approval to continue vaccination for about 1,000 employees who signed up.

Outside of the event, Union County Public Health is following the state's current group prioritizations, which puts teachers in Group 3.

Any Union County educator who wasn't able to get an appointment for the event will now have to wait until the state gives the green light to Group 3.

High school teacher, Jennifer Comer got the vaccine Friday. She's 52 years old with asthma. Comer has empathy for her colleagues that may not be able to get a shot in their arm for awhile.

"I wish that everyone that wanted to vaccine could get it now... obviously I'm very lucky to be a recipient since I am over 50," Comer said. "I do hope that they will be able to start and get other employees vaccinated that would like to."

