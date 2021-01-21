Thousands expected to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend

The vaccine clinic is by appointment only, and all time slots for this weekend have been filled.

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway will be the first major sporting venue in North Carolina to turn into a COVID-19 vaccine clinic as thousands of people signed up for appointments this weekend.

The clinic, which will run Friday through Sunday, is by appointment only, and the speedway's Scott Cooper said all time slots have been taken for this clinic.

"We want to do our part to try to help people get out and about again," Cooper said. "Taking this vaccine is really a step in that direction."

The clinic is part of a public-private partnership announced by Atrium Health last week to establish mass vaccination sites and inoculate 1 million North Carolinians by July 4, 2021.

Randy Faulkenberry and his wife are scheduled to get their COVID-19 vaccines Saturday, but they drove through the speedway Thursday afternoon to familiarize themselves with the complex.

"Just making sure we know where to go, how to get there, and just wait in line with everyone else," Faulkenberry said. "We're so excited about getting it because you don't know who has it, who doesn't have it, and just to protect ourselves and our loved ones."

A speedway security officer said several people with appointments have been stopping by Thursday to get an idea of the property's layout.

Thousands of people will be driving through Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend to get their COVID-19 vaccines. While this weekend’s clinic is full, I’ll tell you about another mass vaccine clinic happening soon on @wcnc at 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/sBZh9PJ0sV — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) January 21, 2021

Atrium Health hasn't confirmed how many people they plan to vaccinate this weekend, but Cooper said it's in the thousands.

Atrium Health is also partnering with Tepper Sports and Entertainment to hold a mass vaccine clinic at Bank of America Stadium next weekend, but details haven't been posted yet.