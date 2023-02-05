Carolinas among worst US states for teacher pay, report finds

Teachers are often underpaid and overworked. Now, a new report shows the Carolinas are among the worst states for educators launching their career.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday, May 2, is National Teachers' Day, a time when we appreciate teachers and their contributions to our kids and our own lives. But for many teachers, the profession continues to get harder as pay raises are few and far between.

We know teachers are often underappreciated and not paid enough. A new report shows the Carolinas rank as some of the worst states in the country for teachers. And while teaching can be a rewarding job, the reality is it's a struggle for many who are just getting started.

Let's connect the dots.

A new study released by Scholaroo shows North Carolina as the fifth-worst state for teachers. That study accounted for salary, benefits and the opportunity for advancement.

South Carolina was No. 14 on the same list and it could be the difference in advanced degrees.

North Carolina no longer adjusts pay for folks who earn more than a bachelor's degree. Meanwhile, South Carolina teachers can earn up to $80,000 a year with a doctorate. That's compared to $66,000 in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district, for example.

North Carolina leaders know work needs to be done. That's why lawmakers are proposing pay raises in the upcoming budget. They hope it will help recruit and retain more teachers in the Tar Heel State.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts