Teen charged in connection to false threat against Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

A parent tipped off the school when they saw an Instagram post.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A post on Instagram led Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives to arrest a 16-year-old girl in connection to a false school shooting threat.

According to CMPD, the teenager made a threat of school violence against Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology last week.

A parent tipped off the school when they saw an Instagram post. School officials contacted the academy's school resource officer around 8:15 a.m. last Friday after the concerned parent reached out to the school.

The girl was charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

In response to the arrest, CMPD urged parents once again to speak with their children regarding school violence and to come forward with information when it impacts the safety of learning environments.

